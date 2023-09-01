← Company Directory
TATA Digital
TATA Digital Salaries

TATA Digital's salary ranges from $4,177 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $46,133 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TATA Digital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $18.7K
Product Manager
Median $36.2K
Data Scientist
$20.1K
Financial Analyst
$11.8K
Human Resources
$4.2K
Marketing
$19.4K
Product Designer
$24.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$46.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TATA Digital is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $46,133. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TATA Digital is $19,730.

Other Resources