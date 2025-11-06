Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from €47.6K per year for C2 to €77.9K per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €69.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee ( Entry Level ) € -- € -- € -- € -- C1 Assistant Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- C2 IT Analyst €47.6K €45.3K €0 €2.3K C3A Assistant Consultant €77.9K €75.5K €0 €2.4K View 4 More Levels

+ €50.8K + €77.9K + €17.5K + €30.6K + €19.3K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tata Consultancy Services ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title