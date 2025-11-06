Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from MX$262K per year for C1Y to MX$775K per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$399K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1Y Assistant Engineer Trainee ( Entry Level ) MX$262K MX$257K MX$5.1K MX$0 C1 Assistant Engineer MX$476K MX$464K MX$0 MX$12.4K C2 IT Analyst MX$516K MX$486K MX$0 MX$30.1K C3A Assistant Consultant MX$775K MX$747K MX$0 MX$28.3K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tata Consultancy Services ?

