Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salaries in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from MX$262K per year for C1Y to MX$775K per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$399K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
Assistant Engineer Trainee(Entry Level)
MX$262K
MX$257K
MX$5.1K
MX$0
C1
Assistant Engineer
MX$476K
MX$464K
MX$0
MX$12.4K
C2
IT Analyst
MX$516K
MX$486K
MX$0
MX$30.1K
C3A
Assistant Consultant
MX$775K
MX$747K
MX$0
MX$28.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Web Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$14,820,594. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Software Engineer role in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area is MXMX$7,626,276.

Other Resources