Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹398K per year for C1Y to ₹1.48M per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹443K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
₹398K
₹395K
₹1.7K
₹867
C1
₹626K
₹622K
₹1.5K
₹2.5K
C2
₹979K
₹961K
₹4.9K
₹13.5K
C3A
₹1.65M
₹1.63M
₹0
₹10.9K
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
