Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from $80.5K per year for C1Y to $109K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1Y
$80.5K
$79.2K
$0
$1.3K
C1
$77.4K
$76.2K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$99.1K
$97.4K
$0
$1.7K
C3A
$106K
$103K
$1.5K
$1.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
