Tata Consultancy Services Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Management Consultant compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Tata Consultancy Services totals ₹2.39M per year for C3A. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹2.39M
₹2.25M
₹0
₹142K
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,943,388. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Management Consultant role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,561,647.

