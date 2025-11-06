Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Mexico

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Mexico package at Tata Consultancy Services totals MX$244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
Tata Consultancy Services
IT Support
Total per year
MX$244K
Level
C1Y
Base
MX$244K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Consultancy Services?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Information Technologist (IT)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Tata Consultancy Services in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$8,932,909. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Information Technologist (IT) role in Mexico is MXMX$4,664,256.

Other Resources