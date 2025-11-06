Tata Consultancy Services Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹947K per year for C1 to ₹866K per year for C2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C1 Assistant Data Scientist ₹947K ₹947K ₹0 ₹0 C2 Data Scientist ₹866K ₹866K ₹0 ₹0 C3A Assistant Consultant ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- C3B Associate Consultant ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 2 More Levels

+ ₹5.03M + ₹7.72M + ₹1.73M + ₹3.03M + ₹1.91M Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Tata Consultancy Services ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.