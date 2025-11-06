Company Directory
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Tata Consultancy Services ranges from ₹947K per year for C1 to ₹866K per year for C2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
Assistant Data Scientist
₹947K
₹947K
₹0
₹0
C2
Data Scientist
₹866K
₹866K
₹0
₹0
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,330,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Data Scientist role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹1,455,901.

