Tata Consultancy Services Data Analyst Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

The median Data Analyst compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package at Tata Consultancy Services totals ₹1.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tata Consultancy Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Data Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹1.56M
Level
C2
Base
₹1.56M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Tata Consultancy Services?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tata Consultancy Services, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,306,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tata Consultancy Services for the Data Analyst role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹653,370.

