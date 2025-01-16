← Company Directory
Taster
Taster Salaries

Taster's salary ranges from $86,398 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $120,600 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Taster. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$86.4K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Taster is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taster is $103,499.

