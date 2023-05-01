← Company Directory
Tasso
Tasso Salaries

Tasso's salary ranges from $113,510 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $206,025 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tasso. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$114K
Product Manager
$206K
Software Engineer
$180K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tasso is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tasso is $179,895.

