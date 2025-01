Tassat Group Inc. is a NY-based technology company that provides private, permissioned blockchain-based solutions for commercial banks. Their flagship product, TassatPay, enables banks to offer their customers instantaneous, secure, real-time payments 24/7/365. TassatPay has processed over $500 billion in transactions and has added Smart Contracts and Fedwire functionality. Tassat won a Google Cloud Customer Award for Innovation in Financial Services in 2021.