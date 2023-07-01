TASCET is a company that has developed a credential called PROOF™, which allows companies to verify the identity of individuals they are transacting with. This eliminates the need for usernames, passwords, devices, keys, or tokens, reducing the risk of fraud and cyber threats. PROOFs are created and controlled by enterprises for their employees, customers, patients, contractors, and partners, creating a secure ecosystem. These credentials can be used in various settings and environments, providing organizations with control and insight into network access and user activity.