Tasacom Technologies
    Tasacom is IT Service and Solution company with headquarter in Dallas, Texas. We are in business since 2007 and serving lots of Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. Our goal is to provide cost effective optimized solutions with latest technologies to small and large business organizations.The consultants that are employed by Tasacom have experience ranging from five to fifteen years. Our IT service team has worked in various industries and they hold all types of certifications and degrees. Technical consultants are experienced with Mobile Technologies, Software Development, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, IT Staffing Solutions and more.

    https://tasacom.com
    2007
    90
    $10M-$50M
