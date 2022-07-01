← Company Directory
Targeted Victory
Top Insights
    Targeted Victory is a digital first agency built for the mobile age. The intersection of politics and business is in our DNA. We bring the best of campaigns and a right-of-center perspective to solve marketing challenges. Our field teams can deploy anywhere in the country within 48 hours — scaling from the neighborhood level all the way to a complete national rollout. We produce content the way people want to consume it. Our teams of designers specialize in mobile first, short-form video creative. We have collectively raised our clients more than $1.45 billion in online fundraising, managed over $330 million in digital advertising, delivered over 13 billion emails and nearly 3 billion texts on behalf of our clients, recruited 20 million advocates, and produce over 10,000 unique creatives each month. Targeted Victory is a proud member of Stagwell Global, a team of 2,500+ best-in-class marketing experts that were born and bred in the digital first era.

    http://www.targetedvictory.com
    2009
    270
    $10M-$50M
