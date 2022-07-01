Targetbase is a data-driven, strategic communications agency that provides marketing technology, business intelligence, analytics and creative services to its clients. Our agency believes that clients become stronger when they leverage the wealth of information consumers provide online every day.Targetbase applies its experience in acquiring knowledge and key consumer insights and turn that into relevant data that its creative team can generate brand experiences that consumers want. The agency brings together direct marketing principles, the innovative nature of digital thinking and the intelligence of marketing analytics, all integrated in one agency backed by the Omnicom family.The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.