Taranis
Taranis Salaries

Taranis's salary ranges from $96,191 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $128,629 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Taranis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$102K
Software Engineer
$96.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Taranis is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taranis is $101,921.

