Tarana Wireless
Tarana Wireless Salaries

Tarana Wireless's salary ranges from $36,148 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $170,850 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tarana Wireless. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $36.1K
Hardware Engineer
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tarana Wireless is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tarana Wireless is $103,499.

