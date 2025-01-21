← Company Directory
Tarabut Gateway
Tarabut Gateway Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Tarabut Gateway ranges from AED 378K to AED 528K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tarabut Gateway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 410K - AED 496K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 378KAED 410KAED 496KAED 528K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Tarabut Gateway?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tarabut Gateway in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 528,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tarabut Gateway for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 378,025.

Other Resources