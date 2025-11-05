Company Directory
Tango
Tango Software Engineer Salaries in Ukraine

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine package at Tango totals UAH 4.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tango's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
Tango
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Total per year
UAH 4.01M
Level
Base
UAH 4.01M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tango, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tango in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 6,209,528. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tango for the Software Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 3,920,156.

