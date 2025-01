Tango Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops cancer drugs, including TNG908 for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions, Ubiquitin-specific protease 1 for BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers, and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. They have a collaboration with Gilead Sciences and were founded in 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.