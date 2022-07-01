← Company Directory
Tango Card
Tango Card Salaries

Tango Card's salary ranges from $123,615 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $243,775 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tango Card. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Accountant
$124K
Human Resources
$159K
Recruiter
$244K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tango Card is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tango Card is $152,100.

