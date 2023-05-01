← Company Directory
Tango Analytics
    Tango is a leading provider of Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software. Their cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution is used by companies across 140 countries, from small businesses to large global brands. They offer a single solution for real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. Tango has worked with hundreds of leading brands and brings that knowledge and best practices to their solutions.

    http://tangoanalytics.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
