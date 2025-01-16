← Company Directory
Tandem
Tandem Salaries

Tandem's salary ranges from $63,633 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Germany at the low-end to $196,980 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tandem. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$63.6K
Software Engineer
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tandem is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tandem is $175,875.

