Tamr
Tamr Salaries

Tamr's salary ranges from $103,912 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $164,175 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tamr. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$104K
Software Engineer
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tamr is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tamr is $142,285.

