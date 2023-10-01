← Company Directory
Tamara
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tamara Salaries

Tamara's salary ranges from $81,182 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $321,007 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tamara. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $81.2K
Data Science Manager
$196K
Data Scientist
$108K
Product Manager
$113K
Software Engineering Manager
$321K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tamara is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,007. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tamara is $112,725.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tamara

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources