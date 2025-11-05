Company Directory
Talroo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Austin Area

Talroo Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area package at Talroo totals $175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talroo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Talroo
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$175K
Level
hidden
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Talroo?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Talroo in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talroo for the Software Engineer role in Greater Austin Area is $175,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Talroo

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources