Talos Salaries

Talos's salary ranges from $103,480 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $224,870 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Talos. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Operations
$225K
Software Engineer
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Talos is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talos is $164,175.

