← Company Directory
Tally
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tally Salaries

Tally's salary ranges from $141,833 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $228,850 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tally. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $142K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$229K
Product Manager
$227K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tally is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tally is $227,130.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tally

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources