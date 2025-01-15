← Company Directory
Talentful
Talentful Salaries

Talentful's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $125,000 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Talentful. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Recruiter
Median $125K
Human Resources
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Talentful is Recruiter with a yearly total compensation of $125,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talentful is $120,288.

