Talend
Talend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Talend totals €42.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
Talend
Software Engineer
Nantes, PA, France
Total per year
€42.8K
Level
Senior
Base
€37.1K
Stock (/yr)
€2.1K
Bonus
€3.6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Talend?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Talend, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Talend in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €87,419. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talend for the Software Engineer role in France is €43,934.

Other Resources