← Company Directory
Talaris Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Talaris Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Talaris Therapeutics is a US-based cell therapy company focused on developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to improve the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate, FCR001, is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 for deceased donor kidney transplants and FCR001 for other severe conditions. Founded in 1988, Talaris is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

    https://talaristx.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    131
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Talaris Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources