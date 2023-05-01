Talaris Therapeutics is a US-based cell therapy company focused on developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to improve the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate, FCR001, is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 for deceased donor kidney transplants and FCR001 for other severe conditions. Founded in 1988, Talaris is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.