Talan
Talan Salaries

Talan's salary ranges from $50,329 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in France at the low-end to $104,253 for a Data Analyst in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Talan. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.3K
Business Analyst
$50.3K
Data Analyst
$104K
Management Consultant
$59.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Talan is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talan is $60,668.

Other Resources