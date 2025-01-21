← Company Directory
Talabat
Talabat UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Talabat ranges from AED 369K to AED 537K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 424K - AED 483K
Kuwait
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 369KAED 424KAED 483KAED 537K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Talabat?

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Talabat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 537,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the UX Researcher role in United Arab Emirates is AED 368,916.

