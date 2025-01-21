← Company Directory
Talabat
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Talabat Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Talabat totals AED 563K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Talabat
Senior Engineering Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 563K
Level
M2
Base
AED 540K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 22.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at Talabat?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Talabat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 941,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Software Engineering Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 544,602.

