Takeoff Technologies
Takeoff Technologies Salaries

Takeoff Technologies's salary ranges from $90,696 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Ukraine at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Takeoff Technologies. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Product Manager
$109K
Solution Architect
$90.7K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Technical Program Manager
$91.5K
The highest paying role reported at Takeoff Technologies is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Takeoff Technologies is $100,461.

