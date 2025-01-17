← Company Directory
Takealot
Takealot Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in South Africa package at Takealot totals ZAR 964K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Takealot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Takealot
Software Engineer
Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Total per year
ZAR 964K
Level
hidden
Base
ZAR 964K
Stock (/yr)
ZAR 0
Bonus
ZAR 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Takealot?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Takealot in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 2,130,897. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Takealot for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 754,853.

Other Resources