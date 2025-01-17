← Company Directory
Takealot
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Takealot Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in South Africa at Takealot ranges from ZAR 311K to ZAR 426K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Takealot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 337K - ZAR 400K
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 311KZAR 337KZAR 400KZAR 426K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Takealot to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ZAR 554K+ (sometimes ZAR 5.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Takealot?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Takealot in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 426,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Takealot for the Data Analyst role in South Africa is ZAR 311,406.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Takealot

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources