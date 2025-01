Taiga Building Products is a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the US. They offer a wide range of products including composite decking, engineered wood, insulation, roofing materials, and siding. They distribute their products through 15 centers in Canada and 2 in the US, and also export to Asia, Central America, South America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.