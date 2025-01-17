← Company Directory
Tahaluf Al Emarat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Tahaluf Al Emarat Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Egypt at Tahaluf Al Emarat ranges from EGP 1.03M to EGP 1.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tahaluf Al Emarat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 1.11M - EGP 1.32M
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 1.03MEGP 1.11MEGP 1.32MEGP 1.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Scientist submissions at Tahaluf Al Emarat to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Tahaluf Al Emarat?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Tahaluf Al Emarat in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 1,406,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tahaluf Al Emarat for the Data Scientist role in Egypt is EGP 1,027,509.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tahaluf Al Emarat

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources