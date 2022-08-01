← Company Directory
Tagboard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tagboard Salaries

Tagboard's salary ranges from $98,490 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $301,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tagboard. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$98.5K
Product Manager
$302K
Software Engineer
$203K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tagboard is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tagboard is $202,566.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tagboard

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources