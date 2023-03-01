← Company Directory
Tado
Tado Salaries

Tado's salary ranges from $70,857 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $217,024 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tado. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $87.5K
Hardware Engineer
$70.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$217K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tado is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,024. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tado is $87,517.

