Tactic
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Tactic Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Chile at Tactic ranges from CLP 17.37M to CLP 24.27M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tactic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 18.83M - CLP 22.81M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 17.37MCLP 18.83MCLP 22.81MCLP 24.27M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Tactic?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Tactic in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 24,271,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tactic for the Recruiter role in Chile is CLP 17,366,728.

Other Resources