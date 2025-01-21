← Company Directory
Taco Bell
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Taco Bell Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Taco Bell totals $35.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Taco Bell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Taco Bell
Customer Service
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$35.4K
Level
-
Base
$35.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Taco Bell?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Taco Bell in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taco Bell for the Customer Service role in United States is $35,360.

