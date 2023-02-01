← Company Directory
Tabula Rasa Health Care
Tabula Rasa Health Care Salaries

Tabula Rasa Health Care's salary ranges from $94,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $97,510 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tabula Rasa Health Care. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $94K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$97.5K
The highest paying role reported at Tabula Rasa Health Care is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tabula Rasa Health Care is $95,755.

