← Company Directory
Tabby
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Tabby Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Tabby totals AED 296K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tabby's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tabby
Product Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 296K
Level
L2
Base
AED 286K
Stock (/yr)
AED 9.9K
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Tabby?

AED 588K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tabby, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tabby in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 321,937. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tabby for the Product Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 286,220.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tabby

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources