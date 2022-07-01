TAB Bank customizes solutions to serve the needs of small- and medium-sized commercial businesses across the US. With lasting commitment, we provide working capital solutions, equipment financing and deposit products during all stages of our customers’ business life cycle in any economic environment.Headquartered in Ogden, Utah, TAB Bank provides people the financial access and insights they need to succeed by:-Advocating for our customers’ success,-Creating a seamless customer experience.-Seeing the person beyond the numbers,-Genuinely caring, and-Balancing risks, rewards and relationships.Banking is all about relationships – not transactions. We understand that when you win, we win. Therefore, we partner with our clients and work alongside them on a more personalized level than most banks.