TA Digital
TA Digital Salaries

TA Digital's salary ranges from $169,150 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager at the low-end to $210,940 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TA Digital. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Science Manager
$169K
Data Scientist
$179K
Software Engineer
$211K
The highest paying role reported at TA Digital is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TA Digital is $179,100.

