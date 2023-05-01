T2 Biosystems is a US-based in vitro diagnostics company that develops diagnostic products and product candidates for detecting pathogens, biomarkers, and abnormalities in various patient sample types. Its products include T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida, T2Bacteria, T2Resistance, and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel. The company is also developing T2Biothreat, comprehensive sepsis panel, T2Cauris, and T2Lyme. T2 Biosystems has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.