← Company Directory
T2 Biosystems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about T2 Biosystems that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    T2 Biosystems is a US-based in vitro diagnostics company that develops diagnostic products and product candidates for detecting pathogens, biomarkers, and abnormalities in various patient sample types. Its products include T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida, T2Bacteria, T2Resistance, and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel. The company is also developing T2Biothreat, comprehensive sepsis panel, T2Cauris, and T2Lyme. T2 Biosystems has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

    http://www.t2biosystems.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    182
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for T2 Biosystems

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources