← Company Directory
T-Systems International
Work Here? Claim Your Company

T-Systems International Salaries

T-Systems International's salary ranges from $28,586 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hungary at the low-end to $164,220 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of T-Systems International. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$131K
Data Scientist
$91.8K
Product Manager
$76.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Sales
$71K
Software Engineer
$28.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$99.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at T-Systems International is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at T-Systems International is $91,769.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for T-Systems International

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources